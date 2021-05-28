Governor extends public health emergency, loosens restrictions

Governor Eric Holcomb today extended the public health emergency declaration for the state of Indiana by another month, but he also loosened some restrictions around the state.

According to the governor’s office, continuing the public health emergency allows individuals who otherwise would not be eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to continue doing so. And it allows the state to continue to receive pandemic emergency funds for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

A second executive order relaxed some more restrictions including removing the mask mandate for state facilities. Masks will still be required in settings where people are closely packed together such as state prisons and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Masks are also still required inside COVID testing and vaccination clinics.

Face masks will still be required inside Indiana schools through June 30th, but not outdoors on school property. Starting July 1st, school boards will be able to determine what restrictions are needed locally.

The governor’s office says Hoosiers should still follow CDC guidance for when fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks and take other protective measures.