Governor declares mask mandate statewide

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is declaring a mandate to wear a mask in public spaces, when you cannot socially distance from others.

The order, announced during the governor’s press conference today, will go into effect on Monday.

It will apply to Hoosiers who are 8-years-old or older in any location where they can not maintain social distance from those who are not their close family members.

He said that this is a way to blunt the growth in the COVID-19 spread in Indiana.

Holcomb said that it will apply in any indoor public spaces, commercial entities, or transportation services, or in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

Exceptions are being made for strenuous physical activities, medical purposes, eating and drinking.

Holcomb said that it is the right time to make the change, because students are getting ready to return to school. This will help keep from sending mixed messages to children, as they see that their efforts to stay masked in schools will be duplicated in their communities.