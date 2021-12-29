Government offices closing for New Year’s holiday

Local government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the New Year’s holiday, including Bartholomew County and Columbus offices.

City trash and recycling routes will be running on their normal schedule.

Columbus City Utilities says that if you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

The Columbus/Bartholomew County Recycling Center will still be open Thursday, but will close on Friday, according to the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District. All district facilities will be closed on New Year’s Day, Saturday. That includes the Bartholomew County Landfill, Petersville and Harrison Township Convenience Sites and the Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center.

Friday is not a holiday for Seymour’s Department of Public Works and trash and recycling routes will be on their normal schedule.