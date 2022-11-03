Government offices closing for election, holiday

Local government offices will be closed on Tuesday, due to Election Day and on Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday next week.

In Columbus, city trash, recycling, brush and compost collections will be running on their normal schedule. The Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center on Mapleton will be closed both days as well as the Solid Waste Management District offices.

Columbus City Utilities offices will be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call the offices at 812-372-8861 to report an emergency.