Government offices closing down for holidays

Local government offices are closing down for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The Bartholomew County Landfill will be closing at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, according to the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District.

The Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center on Mapleton Street will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Columbus city offices will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. However trash and recycling routes will run on their normal schedules on Dec. 24th and Dec. 31st. There will be no trash or recycling pickups on Christmas day or New Year’s day. Normal Friday routes will be delayed until Saturday.

Columbus City Utilities offices will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call the business office at 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.