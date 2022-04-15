Government offices closed today for Good Friday

Local government offices are closing today for Good Friday, including those in Bartholomew County and Columbus. Offices will reopen Monday.

Columbus officials say that trash and recycling pick-ups still will be running on their normal schedule.

Bartholomew County early voting site at NexusPark, the former Fair Oaks Mall, will be closed today.

Columbus City Utilities office will also be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call the business office at 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

There will be no Friday mulch or compost loading or recycling drop offs at the Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center. The Bartholomew County Landfill will be open today.