Government offices closed, mail routes delayed for Juneteenth

Local government offices will be closing on Monday in celebration of Juneteenth.

In Columbus, city trash, recycling and yard waste routes will still be running on their normal schedule. You should have your trash to the curb by the normal 7 in the morning.

The Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling center on Mapleton will also be closed on Monday.

Columbus City Utilities offices will also be closed Monday. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

U.S. Post offices will also be closed on Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. There will be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday.

While Juneteenth is the nation’s newest federal holiday, it is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. Last year, President Biden signed the law establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Offices will reopen on Tuesday.