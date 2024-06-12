Government offices closed for Juneteenth holiday

Government offices are closed next Wednesday in observance of Juneteenth.

In Columbus, city trash, recycling and yard waste routes will be running on their normal schedule. You should have your Toters to the curb by 7 a.m.

The Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center will be closed on Wednesday along with the cardboard route and the Solid Waste Management district offices. The Bartholomew County Landfill will be open normal hours.

Columbus City Utilities offices will be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

In Seymour, Wednesdays trash, recycling and yard waste will be collected on Thursday.

The U.S. Postal Service in Indianapolis wants to remind you that there will be no mail delivery, or Post Office Box service, and post office retail counters will be closed due to the Juneteenth federal holiday.

If you need to use postal services, you can use the self-service kiosks at select post offices including: Columbus, Seymour and Greenwood.