Government offices closed due to winter storm

Local government offices are closed in Columbus and Bartholomew County due to the winter storm.

According to the city of Columbus, most city services are closed except for public safety and emergency services. If you have an emergency requiring Columbus Animal Care Services, you can call City 812-376-2505. If you have a problem with your water service you can call Columbus City Utilities at 812-341-7577 or if you have a problem with your sewer line you can call 812-657-2853

Columbus Transit will be running on a delayed service starting at 1 p.m. today on restricted routes. That includes the fixed route bus service and the Call a Bus. Trash and recycling collections are still scheduled to run today.

Donner Center will remain open but only as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other parks facilities and programs are closed today including Nexus Park, the AEI Fitness Center, the Circle K Fieldhouse, parks offices, The Commons, Greenbelt and Par 3 Golf Courses, Columbus Gymnastics Center and Hamilton Ice Arena. The retail portion of Nexus Park, restaurants and Columbus Regional Health will be closed until at least noon and then only open based on the discretion of the owners.

All Bartholomew County government buildings are closed today including the Governmental Office Building and the branches of the Bartholomew County Public Library.