Gov. Holcomb hopes to begin easing restrictions in early May

Gov. Eric Holcomb is looking at relaxing of his stay-at-home order for some portions of the state as soon as early May.

The governor, at his daily briefing on COVID-19 Thursday, talked about the possibility of reopening Indiana. He said he has been consulting with a consortium of governors from across the Midwest on how reopening might look.

On Thursday the governor’s office sent out a questionnaire to various business and community organizations in the state, asking for their plans to protect workers and customers when they reopen.

The governor said that he wanted their replies by next Wednesday to start making decisions.