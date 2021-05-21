Golfers sought for Seymour nursing scholarship fundraiser

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour is looking for golfers to help raise money for nursing scholarships.

The 40th Annual Dr. “Bud” Charity Golf Tournament will be held Wednesday, June 30, at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour. Proceeds go to scholarships for registered nursing students in Jackson, Jennings, Scott, and Washington counties.

The cost is $475 for a corporate golf team and $80 for an individual entry.

Morning tee times at 8 a.m. and afternoon tee times at 1:15 p.m. are available. Prizes and awards will be presented following the afternoon round.

For more information about the tournament, sponsorships or registration call 812-524-4238 or 812-523-7849.