Golf tournament to benefit DARE programs teeing off on Aug. 5th

Columbus police will be celebrating 30 years of the DARE program in the city and Bartholomew County on Friday August 5th with the DARE Charity Golf Tournament at Otter Creek Golf Course.

Among the prizes is $10,000 courtesy of Richard Hawes Insurance, a new vehicle from Country Chevrolet, and free steak dinners for a year from Texas Roadhouse.

Each year, the department spends between $15 and $20,000 dollars from donations and fundraisers for the drug abuse education program, according to police. Earlier this month, police had to cancel the planned Blue Line Ride fundraiser to support the DARE program due to staffing issues.

You can sign up a team, make a donation or arrange a sponsorship by calling Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.