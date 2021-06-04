Golden Hoosier Award nominations sought

State Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour is announcing that the deadline is approaching to make nominations for the Golden Hoosier Award.

Lucas says that many older Hoosiers stepped up and helped others during the pandemic and the Golden Hoosier Award is meant to honor them for their contributions to our communities.

To be eligible, the nominee must be an Indiana resident, 65 or older and a volunteer in the community for the past three years.

Those selected will be honored later this year during a virtual ceremony.

The deadline to make a nomination is Saturday June 19th. You can find a link to the nomination form here.