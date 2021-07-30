Gold medalist’s family has Cummins ties

The Minnesota family of Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee has ties to Columbus-based engine manufacturer Cummins. The company reported yesterday that her father, John Lee, is a Power Systems Product Engineer for Cummins.

The 18-year-old American gymnast is bringing home a fifth straight gold medal for Team USA in the women’s all-around at the Tokyo Olympics.

In August of 2019, just before the U.S. National Gymnastics Championships, John Lee fell from a ladder while helping a friend trim a tree. The accident left him paralyzed from the chest down, along with a broken wrist. He says he remembers coming out of surgery and then watching his daughter compete on television, where she came in second.

In October of 2020, Lee was able to return to work as a product application engineer for Cummins.

