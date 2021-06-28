Go-kart races, COVID-19 vaccines on tap at Bartholomew County 4-H Fair

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair is underway.

Activities today include Lil’ Hands on the Farm at the Community Building, a Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest and clogging at the Farm Bureau Building, Columbus City Band at the David Boll Theatre and Columbus Speedway Go-Karts at the Grandstand. The midway opens at 5 p.m. with Dollar Day, $1 per ride.

The Bartholomew County Health Department will be having a free COVID-19 clinic at the fair. Both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at the clinic which will be held in the sheriff’s department tent at the fairgrounds. The clinic is for those 12 and older and walk-in patients are welcome. A free gift will also be given with each vaccination. The clinic will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. this evening.

