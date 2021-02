The Gleaners Food Bank distribution set for today at the Columbus Municipal Airport has been canceled due to dangerously low temperatures.

It has been rescheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 26th at the airportat 5175 N. Warren Drive.

You will be able to stay in your vehicle and the food will be delivered to you. There will be no early arrivals and there is no parking allowed on River Road or Cunningham Drive.

No ID is required.