Gleaners moves food giveaway indoors

Gleaners Food Bank is changing the location for next week’s already delayed food distribution in Columbus.

The event was rescheduled from earlier this week due to the bad weather and it will be now held from 4 to 6 pm. on next Friday, February 26th. But instead of its usual location at the Columbus Municipal Airport, it will be held inside the drive-through Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund Building on the airport property. That is at 2674 Verhulst St in Columbus. The new location will help protect patrons from the cold weather.

Gleaners says you will still stay inside your vehicle and there is no early arrivals, or parking on the main streets in the area. You can check for updates before the event on the Gleaners website at Gleaners dot org.