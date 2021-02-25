Gleaners holding Friday food distribution

Gleaners Food Bank will be holding a food distribution in Columbus from 4 to 6 pm. on Friday.

That will be held inside the drive-through Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund Building on the Columbus Municipal Airport property at 2674 Verhulst St. The new location will help protect patrons from bad weather.

Gleaners says you will still stay inside your vehicle and there is no early arrivals, or parking on the main streets in the area. You can check for updates before the event on the Gleaners website at Gleaners.org.