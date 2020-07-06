Gleaners Food Pantry having Columbus visit Wednesday

Gleaner’s Food Bank will be having a drive through food distribution in Columbus Wednesday.

You can pick up food from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8th at the Columbus Municipal Airport Aviation Bldg., at 5175 N Warren Drive. You will stay in your vehicle and the food package will be delivered to you. Organizers stress that there should be no early arrivals and there is no parking on River Road or Cunningham Drive.

You can get more information at gleaners.org