Glass shattered as suspects flees Columbus store

A shoplifting suspect is accused of breaking the glass out of the doors at the new Big Lots store on 25th Street as he tried to flee from authorities.

Columbus police were called to the shoplifting report in the 3000 block of 25th Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. As the spoke with the suspect, 31-year-old Michael A. Scott, of Columbus, he allegedly tried to run away, smashing into one of the doors. Scott was taken back into custody moments later and was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of a number of cuts from the broken glass.

Because of his injuries, he was issued citations on preliminary charges of theft, criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement.