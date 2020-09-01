Glass company helps elderly woman after vandalism
The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is praising a local glass company for helping an elderly woman in need.
According to the sheriff’s department, a 93-year-old woman reported that someone had thrown a brick through her front window. Deputy Robert Cooper went to Kenny Glass to purchase plastic to help the woman secure the window. But instead, Kenny Glass replaced her window free of charge, according to Judy Jackson, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department.