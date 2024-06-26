Giggy taking on role as White River Broadcasting sports director

White River Broadcasting Co. is pleased to announce the hiring of Columbus native Jeremy Giggy as the new sports director for its four stations.

Giggy will be stepping into the position that has been open since the retirement last month of Sam Simmermaker, after his nearly 65 years with the radio group. In his new role, Giggy will be responsible for daily sports reporting on all four stations and play-by-play of games on News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM.

Giggy has previously worked in local radio for 10 years with eight years of color commentary and two years of play-by-play experience, covering high school football and basketball. He also has been working weekends on Indiana Country 101.5 WKKG.

Giggy is a Columbus native who attended Fodrea and Southside elementaries as well as Northside Middle School and who graduated from Columbus East High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in 2000 and returned to Columbus in 2005 as a disabled veteran.

Giggy says that he has a love for the community and has a passion for local sports.

And despite being a Columbus East graduate, he says he supports the Olympians, Bulldogs and Jets equally.

Bob Morrison, general manager for the White River Broadcasting stations, said Giggy’s deep roots and extensive experience will undoubtedly enhance local sports programming.

“We are excited to have Jeremy with his love of local sports and this community taking on the leadership of WCSI’s local sports coverage and being the Voice of WCSI Sports,” Morrison said.

Giggy is a single father of two daughters. His mother, Julie, has been a teacher at Columbus Christian School, Schmitt and Rockcreek elementaries as well as a substitute teacher. His sisters, Mindy Kingsbury and Sandy English, are also both residents of Columbus.

Giggy serves as the Sales Manager at RnR Tire Express in Columbus.

White River Broadcasting Co. operates News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, Indiana Country 101.5 WKKG, WINN 104.9 Your Hit Music and WWWY 106.1 The River, in Columbus. Its parent company is The Findlay Publishing Co., a small, family-owned, privately-held communications company in Findlay, Ohio.