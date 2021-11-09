German American Bank offering BCSC-themed check cards

German American Bank is announcing new Bartholomew Consolidated School-themed debit cards that will raise money for local schools.

The Visa cards, which feature artwork and school colors from Columbus North, Columbus East and CSA New Tech high schools, are called School Spirit Check Cards and are available to new or existing German American checking account holders. Two cents of every purchase made using the School Spirit Check Card will benefit the Bartholomew Consolidated School Foundation.

To participate, you will need to stop into a German-American bank branch to either open a new checking account or to get the card of your choice for your existing account.

German American Bank is based in Jasper and serves southern Indiana and Kentucky.

Photo courtesy of German American Bank.