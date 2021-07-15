Georg Utz company planning $19.3 million expansion in Edinburgh

The Georg Utz company is planning a more than $19 million dollar investment in its facilities in the Edinburgh area.

Bartholomew County Council agreed to provide tax breaks for the project this week.

Company officials told the council that they are planning a more than 135,000 square foot expansion to the facility at a cost of $11.8 million dollars along with $7.5 million in new manufacturing equipment. Company spokeswoman Penny Grubbs said the project would add 46 new jobs with wages of $25.13 per hour by December of next year. It would also retain 180 jobs that already exist.

About 10,000 square feet of the new space would be turned into the company’s North American headquarters.

The council approved a tax abatement for the project, phasing in taxes on the purchases over 10 years for the property and five years for the equipment.

Earlier in the evening, the council gave its final approval to make a large area of northwestern Bartholomew County into an economic revitalization area, which opens up the area to tax abatements.

The council also approved a tax abatement for Force Construction this week in the same area. Force plans to construct an empty shell building in the area, for use by companies looking to relocate or expand in Bartholomew County.