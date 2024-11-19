Gas line struck at Nexus Park

A gas line was struck by a contractor at Nexus Park this morning, but the building did not have to be evacuated.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene of the former Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street at about 8 a.m. this morning after the three inch gas line was struck by a contractor using an auger mounted on skid-steer.

After firefighters inspected the building, they could find no gas inside. They say that CenterPoint Energy arrived on the scene and secured the leak within minutes. Repairs to the gas line were soon underway. Portions of the building have been temporarily without gas service while the work was ongoing.

The building was not evacuated and no one was injured.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department