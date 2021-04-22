Gas leak leads to evacuations, outages

A gas leak Wednesday evening led to the evacuation of about 15 homes and gas being cut off in a larger area, according to Bartholomew County emergency officials.

Columbus Fire Department reported that a vehicle struck a 10-inch gas line at around 6:30 Wednesday evening near County Road 200W and Abbey Place. The road was shut down until Vectren could get the leak under control.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management reports that the gas had to be shut off while repairs were made for an area affecting Lowell Road, Princeton Park and the Talberton neighborhoods, north to the river.

Residents were allowed to return home at around 10:30 p.m. last night.