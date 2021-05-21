Gas company work will snarl Columbus traffic today

Centerpoint Energy will be conducting maintenance work today at the intersection of 19th Street and Home Avenue in Columbus, according to the city engineer’s office.

The westbound lane of 19th Street and the southbound lane of Home Avenue will be restricted during the work. You should find an alternate route if you can. If you have to travel on the streets, you should use extra caution and be ready to obey all traffic controls. The work is expected from 9 to 3 today.