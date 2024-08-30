Gardening group offering seminar on native plants

The South Central Indiana Master Gardener Association will be holding a seminar next month about how to store and use native seeds.

The speaker, Bill Daniels, will discuss the Indiana Native Plant Society’s Indiana Native Seed Communities project. The goal of the project is to propagate native plant species. Daniels will also discuss how to grow native plants from seeds, collect those seed and store them for later use.

The master gardener’s group is the local chapter of Purdue Extension Master Gardeners, and hosts public events and educational sessions.

The seminar will start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10th in the Red Room at the Bartholomew County Public Library main branch on Fifth Street.

You can get more information at scimga.org