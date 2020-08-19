Garden City mobile park expansion gets OK after council deadlocks

A tied vote by Columbus City Council last night means an expansion of a Garden City mobile home park will move forward, despite city planning staff recommending the rezoning be turned down.

The proposal would allow property next to the Garden City Mobile Home Community to be added to the park and changed from single-family use to mobile homes.

The planning department staff urged city officials not to approve the development because of the lack of sidewalks, transit, utilities and green space at the site. The planners cited concerns about the noise from trains and the danger of cutting off the community when State Road 11 floods.

However, the plan commission forwarded the request to the City Council with a favorable recommendation. And because of time constraints the council had to either approve or turn down the request at last night’s meeting, or it would move forward with the plan commission’s positive recommendation under state law deadlines.

With Councilman Dave Bush absent, the council tied on a 3-3 vote with council members Elaine Wagner, Grace Kestler and Jerone Wood voting against the proposal.