garb2Art adds general manager, new production location

Local beauty and bath products company garb2ART is announcing that Columbus native Chuck Baker will be serving as vice president and general manager, a new position for the company.

garb2ART founder Dawn Andrews said that the company is making expansion plans due to strong sales growth over the recent years and Baker will be key to those plans. He has 20 years of sales and management experience in the retail, restaurant and fashion industries.

Andrews also said that garb2ART will be moving all of its manufacturing to a workshop facility on Long Road in Columbus as of April 1st. She said that will more than double the current manufacturing space.

She said several exciting wholesale projects are in the works and she expects 2022 to be a big year.

garb2ART is a retailer and wholesaler of beauty and bath products. Their products are handmade in America and packaged in recycled, reusable, or recyclable materials.

Photo: garb2Art produced hand sanitizer during the pandemic. Photo courtesy of Dawn Andrews.