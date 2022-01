kidscommons is postponing its annual fundraiser, Carnivale 2022, due to the surge in cases of COVID-19. The event was originally scheduled for February 11th.

The children’s museum decide to put off the event because of concerns over the health and safety of the community, as well as out of respect to local health care providers, says Ben Wagner, executive director of kidscommons.

Organizers are expecting to announce a new date in the coming weeks.