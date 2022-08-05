“Future Focus” for Annual Uncommon Cause

website maker

The Columbus Area Arts Council’s (CAAC) annual Uncommon Cause is this Saturday, August 6th, from 7pm to 11 p.m., at the Harrison Lake Country Club.

The community arts celebration raises money for C-A-A-C.

It is a 21-and-over event, and the donation amount is $125 per person. Creative attire is encouraged. Tickets are still available and you may purchase them at the Eventbrite Uncommon Cause 2022 Future Focus Page on Eventbrite.com

This year’s theme for Uncommon Cause is “Future Focus” and centers on raising funds to continue the legacy of vibrant arts and culture in Columbus.

You can Visit the C-A-A-C website for more information at w-w-w-DOT-artsincolumbus DOT ORG SLASH U-C-C.