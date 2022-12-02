Funeral services to be held for slain Hope teen

Jesse Bragg. Photo courtesy of Norman Funeral Home.

Funeral services for 18-year-old Jesse Bragg will be held at 6 p.m. this evening at First Baptist Church of Hope.

Bragg died Saturday night after a shooting at a Elm Street home in Hope.

He was the son of Jerry and Mary Bragg and a senior at Hauser High School. According to Norman Funeral Home in Hope, Bragg attended C4 at Columbus East High School and was employed at Hucks in Hope.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be at Haw Creek Baptist Cemetery in Hope at a later date.

Flat-Rock Hawcreek Schools will dismiss at 2:25 p.m. today to allow students, staff and their families additional time before the services.

