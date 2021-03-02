Funeral services set for former Bartholomew sheriff

Funeral services for former Bartholomew County Sheriff Rick Hill will be Friday at Jewell Rittman Family Funeral Home. Hill died Sunday at the age of 74.

Among his survivors are his wife, Lisa as well as his four children, Gregory Lynn Hill (wife, Sonia, grandchildren, Ciara Morgan, Hayden Hill, Amelia Hill and Hudson Hill,) Dustin Rick Hill (partner, Brittany Heitz, grandchild Kennedy Hill), a daughter Amber Nicole Mudgett (Hobbs-Hill) (Spouse; Shawn, grandchildren; Devon, Gavin) and BethAnn Lynn Hill (grandchild, Braelynn Jo Hill)

Visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to Friday’s services at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 1 Friday. Burial will be at Garland Brook Cemetery with the Bartholomew County Veteran’s Honor guard performing military rites.

Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home asks that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.

You can get more information at Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home