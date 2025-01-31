Funeral arrangements announced for Bishop Sims

Calvary Community Church of the Apostolic Faith in Columbus is updating memorial services for the church’s former pastor and founder Bishop Charles A. Sims.

Sims died last week at the age of 81. He co-founded the church with his wife Jane in 1975 and served as pastor until his retirement in 2023. He was well known in the community and state as a civil rights leader.

A local funeral will be held at 11 a.m. in the morning Wednesday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Columbus with pastors Frank Griffin, James Wood and Mark Teike officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the services at the church.

Services will also be held starting at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Indianapolis. Visition in Indianapolis will begin at 9 a.m.

He will be laid to rest at the mausoleum at Garland Brook Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Calvary MLK Scholarship fund.

Barkes, Weaver and Glick is in charge of funeral arrangements. You can get more information at barkesweaverglick.com