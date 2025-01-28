Funds available to help Jackson County food, shelter programs

Jackson County has been awarded more than $37,000 in federal funds to held feed and shelter residents in need.

According to the Jackson County United Way, the funds are being made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The money will be made available in three phases with $10,779 to be spent by March 31st, $14,439 by December 31st and another $12,675 also tentatively to be spent by Dec. 31st.

A local board has been created to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs. The board will determine how the funds awarded to Jackson County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs in the area.

Qualified agencies are invited to apply for the funds. There are some criteria such as agencies must be a private non-profit or government agency, have an accounting system and have demonstrated the ability to delivery emergency food and shelter.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. in the afternoon on Monday, Feb. 17th.

To apply you must contact Maci Baurle; Executive Director at Jackson County United Way by calling 812-522-5450 ext. 6 or email [email protected].