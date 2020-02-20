Fundraiser set Saturday for Hauser freshman facing cancer

Hauser Jr. Sr. High School will be hosting a charity dinner before Saturday’s basketball game to raise money for a high school freshman fighting cancer.

The “Sarah Strong” event is a benefit for Sarah Taylor, who is fighting osteosarcoma, a cancer that started in her arm and has spread to her lungs.

She is the daughter of Kim and Chad Taylor of Hope. Kim Taylor said the illness started with what they thought was a shoulder strain in November. But the shoulder was extremely swollen and hot. A trip to Riley Hospital revealed the bone cancer in her arm.

The family has been through many highs and lows, including the cancer metastasizing and initial chemo treatments failing to stop the spread of the disease. They are in a second round of chemo treatments now.

Her mom says Sarah is staying upbeat and positive by reliance on reading scriptures, worship songs and hoping to inspire others with her story, while being inspired by others.

Kim has stopped work to take care of Sarah, and the family is also feeling the added expenses of driving back and forth from appointments in Indy.

On Saturday, a ribeye dinner will be served from 5 to 7, with meals $8 for adults and $5 for children. There will also be Sarah Strong bracelets for sale at the game for $3 each. All proceeds go to benefit the Taylor family.

The varsity game against Indian Creek starts at 7:30 p.m.