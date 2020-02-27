Fundraiser set for breast cancer survivor Sunday at fire station

Southwest Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a soup and sandwich fundraiser for a single mother with breast cancer on Sunday.

The event will benefit Janetta Robinette, who was diagnosed with an aggressive case of breast cancer in November, organizers say.

The event will include a silent auction. $10 will get you a combination of soups, sandwiches and a drink. It will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the fire station. at 8500 South State Road 58.

