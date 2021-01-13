Full slate of MLK Jr. activities set for Monday

Columbus community groups are planning a full day of activities on Monday to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The African American Pastors Alliance, the Bartholomew County NAACP, and IUPUC are working together to host a presentation on King’s Life and Legacy starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning by Zoom and Facebook Live. Jon Sims, the athletic director at St. Peter’s Lutheran School will be the keynote speaker.

Homeboyz and the NAACP will sponsor a grab and go lunch at 1451 Washington Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To participate you are asked to remain in your vehicle on 15th Street and volunteers will deliver your meal.

Starting at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon will be award presentations and speakers via Zoom call. That will include IUPUC Vice Chancellor Reinhold Hill giving the IUPUC Excellence in Diversity Awards. Kevin Jones, an IUPUC associate professor of management, will then give a keynote address.

The afternoon session will also feature a presentation on the COVID-19 vaccine in the black community and a panel discussion followed by the NAACP awards.

A silent march from the Bartholomew County Public Library to Columbus City Hall will start at 4 p.m. with a reading of King’s “I have a Dream” speech by Zacaria Scruggs.

For more information, including the full schedule of events, go tohttps://events.iu.edu/iupucwww/event/158514.

Martin Luther King Jr. photo courtesy of whitehouse.gov