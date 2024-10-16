Frost advisory in effect; possible freeze tonight

It is chilly out there this morning. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a frost advisory that remains in effect until 9

Thursday morning could be even colder with a chance of freezing temperatures in the area. If we do get the first freeze of the season, we would be right on time according to weather service records. The normal first freeze date in our area is October 15th in Columbus and October 16th in Bloomington. The latest freeze date in Columbus came in 1919, on November 6th, with the earliest coming on September 6th of 1924. Weather service records go back to 1893 here.