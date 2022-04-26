Frost advisory in effect early Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that there is a chance of frost tonight for central and southern Indiana.

The greatest chance for frost tonight will be north of Lafayette, Muncie and Kokomo. But south central Indiana could see areas of patchy frost with lows of 34 expected in Greensburg and 35 in Columbus, Seymour and Bloomington.

The weather service warns that frost could kill sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered. You should take steps today to protect tender vegetation from the cold.

The frost advisory is in effect from 2 to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

