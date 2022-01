Extreme cold is on its way tonight. The National Weather Service says you can expect to wake up Friday morning with temperatures in the single digits, the coldest weather so far this winter.

You can expect wind chills of zero to minus 11 in some spots around the state. In this morning’s forecast, the weather service is predicting wind chills of -2 in Seymour tomorrow, -5 in Greensburg, -6 in Bloomington and -7 in Shelbyville.