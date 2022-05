Friday’s Salute! concert is being moved inside due to the chance of heavy rain.

Instead of its outdoor location downtown, the patriotic Columbus Indiana Philharmonic concert will be held at Columbus North High School’s Erne Auditorium. The venue has room for 900 guests and seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be no tickets or reservations.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m.