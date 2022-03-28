Freezing temperatures possible again tonight

The National Weather Service says we aren’t out of the sub-freezing temperatures overnights just yet.

After the hard freeze this morning, you can expect another freeze tonight going into Tuesday. You should plan to protect any sensitive vegetation that could be hurt by the temperatures in the low 30s again tonight.

Weather service records going back to 1893 show that the average last freeze of the spring in Columbus is April 11th, April 16th in Seymour and April 17th in Shelbyville. The latest final freeze in Columbus was May 27th in 1965.

The weather will warm up in southern Indiana by mid-week but that will come with a chance for severe storms. Forecasters say that by Wednesday highs will jump into the 70s with high winds. The Weather Service says the change in weather means there is a chance for strong and severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night.