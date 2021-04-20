Freezing temperatures likely tonight and tomorrow

The National Weather Service says you will see some cold temperatures overnight tonight and Wednesday.

A freeze warning is in effect from 10 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning with temperatures down to 29 expected, and a freeze watch has been issued for Wednesday night through Thursday morning with temperatures getting down to 30.

The weather service says the cold could kill crops and sensitive vegetation. You could also see damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Forecasters are also expecting snow later tonight stretching from Fort Wayne to Evansville and covering most of central Indiana. Some of the snow could be heavy at times, but they don’t expect much of it to stick once it hits the ground.