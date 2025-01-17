Freezing fog possible this morning; Frigid temps return next week

Forecasters are warning of patchy freezing fog this morning.

Visibility could be reduced to less than a mile in some spots and you could see rapid changes to conditions. If you have to be on the road, you could also see some slick spots on surfaces. You should make sure to use extra caution and allow for extra time to reach your destination.

Dangerously cold temperatures are going to be back in the forecast early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, after highs in the upper 30s today and Saturday, temperatures will start to fall again and by Sunday night we will see lows below zero. Forecasters are warning that the warmer days Friday and Saturday could lead to some snow melt mixed with a rain and snow mix to make streets, roads and highways especially treacherous heading into the work week.

The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to last through the middle of the week.

Columbus and Bartholomew County will be making warming shelters available when the cold weather comes back. Starting Sunday, the city will be offering a warming station at Donner Center off of 22nd Street.

You will be able to stop by the shelter from 8 to 5 to get warm. Animals are welcome at Donner Center, but they must be kept in crates and will be kept in a designated part of the facility. After 5, Brighter Days will continue to offer shelter services to those in need.

The Bartholomew County Public Library branches will also be available as warming centers.