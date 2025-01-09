Freezing fog causing slick spots; Next storm on its way

You could see some patchy freezing fog out there this morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, the fog could lead to slick spots on untreated roadways and walks. There could also be sudden reductions in visibility.

All of our area counties remain under travel restrictions this morning.

Jennings and Decatur counties remain under orange travel watch conditions. Under an orange travel watch, only essential travel is recommended and conditions are threatening to the public.

Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Johnson and Shelby Counties are under yellow travel advisories, the lowest level of traffic restrictions. You could find travel hazardous and restricted in some areas and you should avoid those areas if you can.

If you have to head out this morning, forecasters urge you to use extra caution and to allow for extra time to reach your destination.

The next round of bad weather looks to be on the way.

Forecasters have issued a winter weather advisory that goes into effect for our area early Friday morning lasting into Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, we can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow in this next round of storms.

The highest amount of snow is expected in our area and the rest of southeastern Indiana.

The advisory is in effect in our area from 4 Friday morning through 4 Saturday.