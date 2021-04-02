Freeze watches, warnings issued in southern Indiana

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for counties in our area through Saturday morning. In our area the watch includes Jackson and Jennings counties.

The agency says that temperatures of as low as 30 are possible tonight. You should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. If you have an in-ground sprinkler system you should drain that and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Very southern Indiana is under a freeze warning tonight with temperatures as low as 28 tonight.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, the normal last freeze date is April 12 in Columbus, with the latest last freeze coming on May 27th in 1965. The earliest last freeze in Columbus was on March 25th, in 2005.