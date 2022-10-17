Freeze warning tonight, fire dangers today

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a freeze warning for our area, with temperatures as low as 27 expected in parts of southern and central Indiana.

The agency says tonight’s conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. It could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Forecasters say you should take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold. You would also take care of your outdoor plumbing by wrapping and draining the pipes and allowing them to drip slowly.

There is a slight chance of snow tonight. The freeze warning is in effect from 10 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We will see an enhanced danger of wildfires today. The National Weather Service says our area is under an elevated fire risk with low humidity, dry ground conditions and northwesterly wind gusts this afternoon of up to 30 mph.

You should avoid and open burning this afternoon and early evening. Any outdoor fires that start will likely spread rapidly. Also, you should never throw lit cigarettes from your vehicle.