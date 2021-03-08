Freetown man arrested after fleeing from police

A wanted Freetown man was arrested Friday after running from Columbus police officers.

Police were called to the 100 block of Indiana Court about a suspicious person wearing dark clothing at about 3:25 p.m. Friday. When police arrived, a man ran away, jumping several fences in yards before hiding underneath a vehicle in the 100 block of Woodlane Drive.

Police found him and identified him as 23-year-old Donovan A. Martin who was wanted on an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant. After he was arrested, authorities allegedly found he was carrying drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the original warrant, he is facing new charges for possessing the drug paraphernalia and for resisting law enforcement.